Former Inslee Staffers Urge Biden and House Dems to Embrace $1.2 Trillion Green Stimulus as Part of COVID-19 Recovery

By Julia Conley, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CC BY-SA 3.0 US.
Staffers who helped develop Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's widely-praised climate policy during his 2020 presidential run are now calling on congressional Democrats to adopt the bold initiatives included in the plan to make a shift to a renewable energy economy within coronavirus relief legislation.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/15/inslee-evergreen-action-biden-democrats-green-stimulus-covid