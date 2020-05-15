Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 20:20 Hits: 2

ADVISORY: Press Call on Crafting a U.S. COVID-19 Stimulus Package on Infrastructure WASHINGTON–The U.S. House Democrats recently unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus response bill that dips its toe into making infrastructure improvements like broadband internet. Earlier President Trump has called for much more than this, asking Congress to pass a “VERY BIG & BOLD” bill focused on “rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country”. Nancy Pelosi has shown interest in infrastructure...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/ipnDCWb1Hek/advisory-press-call-crafting-us-covid-19-stimulus-package-infrastructure