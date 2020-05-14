The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Failed Finances and 'the Demonization of Gas' Are Threatening the Future of US LNG

The U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, once the promising golden child of the fossil fuel industry, has a major long-term problem. While it's facing financial disaster due to the current crash in oil and natural gas prices, that's only the short-term threat.

The real issue for the LNG industry is an existential one: It's a fossil fuel in a rapidly warming world, and these polluting fuels are losing public favor fast.

Tags: 
LNG
exports
natural gas prices
social license
COVID-19

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/14/lng-demonization-finances-natural-gas

