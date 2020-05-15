The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ADVISORY: Press Call on Tackling Plastic and Pollution in the Ocean

ADVISORY: Press Call on Tackling Plastic and Pollution in the Ocean WASHINGTON–The equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic pours into the ocean every minute. But what we see is just the tip of the iceberg: only 3% of all plastic in the ocean is visible on the surface, and there are a multitude of other pollutants like oil, antibiotics, heavy metals, industrial chemicals and pesticides harming ecosystems and marine life, undermining human health, and costing the economy more than $13 billion...

