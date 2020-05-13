The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A new, highly sensitive chemical sensor uses protein nanowires

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Scientists report that they have developed bioelectronic ammonia gas sensors that are among the most sensitive ever made. It uses electric-charge-conducting protein nanowires derived from the bacterium Geobacter to provide biomaterials for electrical devices. They grow hair-like protein filaments that work as nanoscale ''wires'' to transfer charges for their nourishment and to communicate with other bacteria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200513143400.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version