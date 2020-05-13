The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bucking GOP Elders, Some Young Republicans Embrace a Slower, Gentler Brand of Climate Activism

By James Bruggers, InsideClimate News. This story originally appeared in InsideClimate News and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky—As a teenager, amid the hardwood forests, waterfalls and wildflower meadows of the Parklands of Floyds Fork, Benjamin Myles took a liking to nature.

At the University of Louisville, Myles merged his libertarian-leaning politics with a curiosity about climate change, a subject that kept coming up in English class and in debates with his friends.

Such discussions led him to a new national movement of young conservatives who are working to persuade their Republican elders to put forward a climate agenda, without sacrificing traditional GOP principles like market competition and limited government. 

Covering Climate Now
republican party climate change
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell
green new deal
American Conservation Coalition

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/13/gop-young-republicans-american-conservation-coalition-climate-activism

