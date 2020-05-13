The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pofatu: A new database for geochemical 'fingerprints' of artefacts

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Due to the improvement and increased use of geochemical fingerprinting techniques during the last 25 years, the archaeological compositional data of stone tools has grown exponentially. The Pofatu Database is a large-scale collaborative project that enables curation and data sharing. The database also provides instrumental details, analytical procedures and reference standards used for calibration purposes or quality control. Thus, Pofatu ensures reproducibility and comparability between provenance studies.

