Here’s How Shareholders Are Pressuring Oil Companies to Act on Climate Change

Oil companies are preparing for their upcoming annual general meetings (AGMs), an occasion where shareholders gather to scrutinise directors, vote on resolutions, and express their concerns about how these businesses are run.
Increasingly, these meetings have become an opportunity for activists to push the fossil fuel industry towards more progressive positions on climate change, with resolutions aimed at everything from greater transparency over lobbying and emissions to forcing alignment with the Paris Agreement.
