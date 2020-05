Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

Trained dogs can detect fire accelerants such as gasoline in quantities as small as one billionth of a teaspoon, according to new research by chemists. The study provides the lowest estimate of the limit of sensitivity of dogs' noses and has implications for arson investigations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151943.htm