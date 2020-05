Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

Engineers have shown that nanosized silver cubes can make diagnostic tests that rely on fluorescence easier to read by making them more than 150 times brighter. Combined with an emerging point-of-care diagnostic platform already shown to be able to detect small traces of viruses and other biomarkers, the approach could allow such tests to become much cheaper and more widespread.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151953.htm