Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

It was only relatively recently that tiny, single-celled thaumarchaea were discovered to exist and thrive in the pelagic ocean, where their population size of roughly 1028 (10 billion quintillion) cells makes them one of the most abundant organisms on our planet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151955.htm