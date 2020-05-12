'Disaster Capitalism at its Worst': Report Details Big Oil's Efforts to Cash in on Coronavirus

Category: Climate Hits: 4
By Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CCBY-SA 3.0 US.
Recent lobby filings from major oil and gas paint a picture of “disaster capitalism at its worst.”
So declares a report released Tuesday, May 12 by Friends of the Earth (FOE) showing how Big Oil is working to make sure the legislative response to the coronavirus crisis is beneficial to the industry.
