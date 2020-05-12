The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Disaster Capitalism at its Worst': Report Details Big Oil's Efforts to Cash in on Coronavirus

By Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CCBY-SA 3.0 US.

Recent lobby filings from major oil and gas paint a picture of “disaster capitalism at its worst.”

So declares a report released Tuesday, May 12 by Friends of the Earth (FOE) showing how Big Oil is working to make sure the legislative response to the coronavirus crisis is beneficial to the industry.

coronavirus
CARES Act
Friends of the Earth
American Petroleum Institute
Independent Petroleum Association of America
American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/12/disaster-capitalism-friends-earth-big-oil-lobbying-cares-act-coronavirus

