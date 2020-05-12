Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Regenerative Agriculture: Good for Soil Health, but Limited Potential to Mitigate Climate Change Comments|Add Comment|PrintA farmer uses a no-till planter. Photo by United Soybean Board/Flickr Agriculture needs to close an 11-gigaton greenhouse gas (GHG) gap between expected emissions in 2050 and those needed to hold global warming below 2oC. Several noteworthy reports have proposed a range of mitigation options. Our World Resources Report: Creating a Sustainable Food Future, issued jointly...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

