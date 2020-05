Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Researchers investigated how solar reflective coatings on select Los Angeles city streets affected radiant heat and, in turn, pedestrians' comfort on a typical summer day. The idea is, if you coat a street with a lighter color than traditional pavement black, it will actually lower the surrounding temperatures. But researchers wanted to measure what effect reflective coating had on pedestrians.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511142120.htm