The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Emotional well-being while home gardening similar to other popular activities, study finds

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Researchers found that gardening at home had a similar effect on emotional well-being (or happiness) as biking, walking or dining out. The benefits were similar across racial boundaries and between urban and suburban residents, and it was the only activity out of the 15 studied for which women and people with low incomes reported the highest emotional well-being. The results suggest that household gardens could be key to providing food security in urban areas and making cities more sustainable and livable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511142141.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version