A radar for plastic: High-resolution map of 1 kilometer grids to track plastic emissions in seas

Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020

Plastic waste often ends up in river bodies and oceans, posing a serious threat to the marine ecosystem. To prevent the accumulation of plastic debris, we must find out where plastic emission is prevalent. To this end, scientists have come up with a new method to track plastic emissions from inland areas to sea. This method is useful to identify the ''hotspots'' of plastic emission and can even help to implement appropriate measures to avoid plastic pollution.

