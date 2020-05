Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 20:40 Hits: 1

Thinning the Sierra Nevada forest by removing trees by hand or using heavy machinery is one of the few tools available to manage forests. However, finding the best way to thin forests by removing select trees to maximize the forest's benefits for water quantity, water quality, wildfire risk and wildlife habitat remains a challenge for resource managers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200507164007.htm