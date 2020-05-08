Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 15:18 Hits: 2

After COVID-19: How We Can Improve the Global Food System Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe impact of COVID-19 greatly affects food and nutrition security. As we build back better, we must also “grow back better” to improve food and land use systems. Photo credit to Masahiro Ihara/Flickr This piece was first written for the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition’s Nutrition Connect blog series on COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted major reflection and attention on the global food...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/ccHlWF8zOrE/coronavirus-improving-global-food-system