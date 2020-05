Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 17:13 Hits: 4

A manually constructed 3D atlas offers a cellular-level view of the entire mouse brain. This reference brain, called the Allen Mouse Brain Common Coordinate Framework (CCFv3), is derived from serial two-photon tomography images of 1,675 mice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200507131309.htm