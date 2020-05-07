The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Leader of Gas Industry Front Group Used Public Health Threat to Cancel Climate Policy Vote in California

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Read time: 6 mins

A gas industry union leader and chair of a group funded by California’s largest gas utility threatened to protest with “no social distancing” a vote last month on a city policy in San Luis Obispo that would support electrification in new buildings, according to emails obtained by Climate Investigations Center and first reported in the Los Angeles Times. That threat to bus in hundreds of protesters, “potentially adding to this pandemic,” apparently worked as San Luis Obispo city officials have postponed the April 7 vote on its Clean Energy Choice Program indefinitely.

And while the March 16 protest threat preceded right-wing reopen groups protesting stay-at-home orders across the country, both have something in common — an appearance of grassroots organizing with underlying ties to big funders including fossil fuel interests.

Tags: 
Southern California Gas Company
San Luis Obispo
Gas Industry
fossil fuel front groups
climate policy
Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/07/hofmann-socalgas-californians-balanced-energy-solutions-threat

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version