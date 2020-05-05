Decoding the skies: The impact of water vapor on afternoon rainfall

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020

On days when wind blows in little atmospheric moisture, afternoon rainfall is more likely to occur over wetter soils or higher relative humidity. On days when wind introduces lots of atmospheric moisture, afternoon rainfall is more likely over drier soils or lower relative humidity. The team also found that for both conditions, afternoon rainfall occurrence is more likely with warmer morning soil or air temperature.

