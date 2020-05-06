Fossil Fuel Firms Linked to Trump Get Millions in Coronavirus Small Business Aid

Category: Climate Hits: 6
By Emily Holden, The Guardian. This story was originally published by The Guardian, and is republished here as part of the Covering Climate Now partnership to strengthen the media's focus on the climate crisis.
U.S. fossil fuel companies have taken at least $50 million in taxpayer money they probably won’t have to pay back, according to a review of coronavirus aid meant for struggling small businesses by the investigative research group Documented and the Guardian.
