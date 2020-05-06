The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

4 Ways to Strengthen Climate Action in the Wake of COVID-19

Category: Climate Hits: 3

4 Ways to Strengthen Climate Action in the Wake of COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintMany climate activists have moved their efforts online during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo by Jörg Farys / Fridays for Future 2020 was supposed to be a decisive year for climate action. Countries were expected to put forward new, more ambitious climate plans (NDCs) in accordance with the Paris Agreement on climate change, kicking off a “decade of ambition.” It was scheduled to be a “super year,” with key...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/RRh8ee35uz4/coronavirus-strengthen-climate-action

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version