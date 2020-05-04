The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Foraging Drosophila flies are open for new microbial partners

Scientists have found that vinegar flies do not necessarily prefer yeasts from their natural environments, but were also attracted by yeasts found in a foreign habitat. Female flies even decided to lay eggs in presence of previously unknown yeast communities, although this reduced their offspring's chance of survival. Such processes could be a key factor that leads to the formation of niches and the evolution of new species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200504114113.htm

