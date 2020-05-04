Viruses from feces can help combat obesity and diabetes

Articles

Fecal transplants are currently used to treat certain types of antibiotic-resistant diarrhea and has also been attempted to treat e.g. inflammatory bowel disease. A new study suggests that transplanted intestinal contents could also be effective against obesity and type 2 diabetes. By transplanting feces without bacteria obese mice on a high-fat diet significantly decreased weight gain and normalized their glucose tolerance.

