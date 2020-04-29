The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Offspring may inherit legacy of their father's Toxoplasma infection

Researchers have revealed for the first time that males infected with the Toxoplasma parasite can impact their offspring's brain health and behavior. Studying mice infected with the common parasite Toxoplasma, the team discovered that sperm of infected fathers carried an altered 'epigenetic' signature which impacted the brains of resulting offspring. Molecules in the sperm called 'small RNA' appeared to influence the offspring's brain development and behavior.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200429105909.htm

