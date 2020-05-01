Understanding the initial immune response after dengue virus infection

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 17:38 Hits: 2

This study sheds new light on the body's initial response to dengue virus infection, describing the molecular diversity and specificity of the antibody response. These results identify an unappreciated role for DENV-reactive IgA antibodies and set the stage for future work to fully characterize the body's immune response to DENV, understand risk factors to severe dengue and ultimately could be critical to the development of new diagnostic tools as well as a safe, efficacious vaccine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200501133851.htm