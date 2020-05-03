The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Big Oil Fears Keystone XL Ruling Means End of Easy Pipeline Permits

On April 15, Judge Brian Morris nullified water-crossing permits in Montana that were granted for the Keystone XL, a major setback for the long-embattled tar sands oil pipeline. The ruling came just days after Keystone XL owner TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, obtained billions of dollars in subsidies from the Alberta government as global oil prices plummeted.

The oil and gas industry has taken notice. Seemingly just a ruling on Keystone XL — the subject of opposition by the climate movement for the past decade — the ruling could have far broader implications for the future of building water-crossing pipelines and utility lines.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/03/keystone-xl-future-pipeline-permits

