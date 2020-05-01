Fossil Fuel-Backed Climate Deniers Rush to Promote Michael Moore Documentary 'Planet of The Humans'

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate science deniers and long-time opponents of renewable energy, many with ties to oil and gas companies, have seized on Michael Moore’s latest documentary to argue the case for continued fossil fuel dependence.

Planet of the Humans investigates the environmental footprint of renewable technologies such as wind, solar and biomass, and argues that the green movement has sold out to corporate interests. The documentary has been viewed over five million times on YouTube since its release last week to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

But the film, produced by Moore and written and directed by his long-time collaborator Jeff Gibbs, has been widely criticised by energy and climate experts, who say it fails to provide context on the benefits of renewable energy and the negative impacts of fossil fuels, and is based on out-of-date information.

Tags: 
Michael Moore
Planet of the Humans
Jeff Gibbs
Heartland Institute
Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI)
Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF)
Koch Family Foundations
Donald Trump
Michael Shellenberger
James Delingpole
myron ebell
institute for energy research
andrew bolt
breitbart
Daily Caller

