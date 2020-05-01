The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EPA Has Been Captured by Fossil Fuel Interests, Democratic Senators Tell Court

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Trump administration is run by fossil fuel allies determined to do polluters’ bidding, U.S. senators are telling the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. The group of Democratic senators calls out this extensive fossil fuel industry influence in a recent friend-of-the-court brief filed in a lawsuit challenging the Trump EPA’s replacement of the Clean Power Plan meant to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.

Tags: 
Trump Administration
Clean Power Plan
ACE Rule
Scott Pruitt
Andrew Wheeler
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Republican Attorneys General Association

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/01/epa-wheeler-fossil-fuels-clean-power-plan-senators-court

