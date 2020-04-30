RELEASE: WRI and Cargill Partner on Tools and Best Practices to Advance Sustainable Agriculture

Category: Climate Hits: 4RELEASE: WRI and Cargill Partner on Tools and Best Practices to Advance Sustainable Agriculture Partnership will focus on water management and land use, and also support work to reduce food loss and greenhouse gas emissions MINNEAPOLIS/WASHINGTON (April 30, 2020)—Even during this unprecedented time, the importance of accelerating and scaling sustainable business and farming practices is top of mind for food and agriculture companies around the globe. To help businesses achieve the...
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/UKusfSEcS5I/release-wri-and-cargill-partner-tools-and-best-practices-advance-sustainable