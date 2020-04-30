Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 15:57 Hits: 4

How Korea is Winning the Fight Against COVID-19 While Ramping Up Climate Ambition Comments|Add Comment|PrintIf Korea commits to sustainable economic stimulus as it has in the past, the nation will seize an opportunity to become a climate leader while paving the way to long-term economic recovery after COVID-19. Photo by Maggie Meng/Flickr. The Republic of Korea’s response to COVID-19 has been among the most effective in the world. By combining aggressive testing with early isolation and...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/0yHEASq628s/how-korea-winning-fight-against-covid-19-while-ramping-climate-ambition