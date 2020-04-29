The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Syrian Job: Uncovering the Oil Industry's Radioactive Secret

Cancerous lesions have developed across Keith MacDonald’s body and his son is dead from leukemia. His life has disintegrated, and in his eyes fault lies with the third richest company on earth. It is headquartered in the Netherlands, incorporated in the United Kingdom, and is an entity (thanks to the Parliamentary Pension Fund) that every single British MP has a stake in — Royal Dutch Shell.

The story of how MacDonald got here is a tale of adventure and tragedy fit for a Hollywood thriller, only it is real. Even with many unknowns, MacDonald’s case unearths a shocking part of the world’s most powerful industry that somehow has remained hidden for generations.

Royal Dutch Shell
Al Furat Petroleum Company (AFPC)

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/29/syrian-job-oil-industry-radioactive-secret

