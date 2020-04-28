Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 19:59 Hits: 3

4 Investment Areas to Stimulate China's Economy After COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintInvesting in renewable energy is a key way China can reboot its economy in the wake of COVID-19. Photo by Jiri Rezac/The Climate Group China was the first country to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic and the first to emerge from the crisis. As the world learns from the country’s experience in controlling the spread of the virus, more and more economic planners are also looking to China for its...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/P4rpACfvLCc/coronavirus-china-economic-recovery