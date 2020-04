Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 17:17 Hits: 4

Temperature increases by 2050 and 2100 in U.S. counties where crops are grown will double, then triple the number of unsafe workdays. The study also looks at strategies the industry could adopt to protect workers' health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200428131716.htm