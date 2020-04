Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 27 April 2020

Researchers have identified the genetic basis of rapid adaptation using a native fish species. They compared threespine stickleback fish from different habitats in the Lake Constance region. Their study reveals that changes in the genome can be observed within a single generation.

