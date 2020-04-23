The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronaviruses and bats have been evolving together for millions of years

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Scientists compared the different kinds of coronaviruses living in 36 bat species from the western Indian Ocean and nearby areas of Africa. They found that different groups of bats have their own unique strains of coronavirus, revealing that bats and coronaviruses have been evolving together for millions of years. Developing a better understanding of how coronaviruses evolved can help us create better public health programs for the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200423082231.htm

