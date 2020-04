Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 19:13 Hits: 4

Hurricanes moving slowly over an area can cause more damage than faster-moving storms, and rising global temperatures will likely cause more mid-latitude hurricanes to slow down, said a team of climatologists. They used a large ensemble of climate simulations to explore the link between anthropogenic climate warming and hurricane movement speed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200422151312.htm