Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

The Number of People Affected by Floods Will Double by 2030 Comments|Add Comment|PrintIn 2011, a flooded street in Thailand became a river, forcing some residents to use boats to travel. Photo by ebvImages/Flickr Flooding has already caused more than $1 trillion in losses globally since 1980, and the situation is poised to worsen: New analysis from WRI’s Aqueduct Floods finds that the number of people affected by floods will double worldwide by 2030. According to data from the tool, which...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/VMKcP_REuG0/aqueduct-floods-investment-green-gray-infrastructure