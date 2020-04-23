RELEASE: New Data Shows Millions of People, Trillions in Property at Risk from Flooding — But Infrastructure Investments Now Can Significantly Lower Flood Risk

Category: Climate Hits: 3RELEASE: New Data Shows Millions of People, Trillions in Property at Risk from Flooding — But Infrastructure Investments Now Can Significantly Lower Flood Risk Flooding Could Worsen Impacts of COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases Washington, DC (April 23, 2020) — As the world grapples with the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, a potential threat multiplier is flooding. In 2019, floods caused $45.9 billion in economic losses and nearly 4,500 deaths worldwide (natural disasters caused...
