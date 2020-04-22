The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A clear semiconductor based on tin could improve solar power generation

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Mobility is a key parameter for semiconductor performance and relates to how quickly and easily electrons can move inside a substance. Researchers have achieved the highest mobility among thin films of tin dioxide ever reported. This high mobility could allow engineers to create thin and even transparent tin dioxide semiconductors for use in next-generation LED lights, photovoltaic solar panels or touch-sensitive display technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200422091155.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version