This Earth Day, Stop the Money Pipeline

By Bill McKibben. This story originally appeared inThe Nationand is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story.

Nineteen-seventy was a simpler time. (February was a simpler time too, but for a moment let’s think outside the pandemic bubble.)

Simpler because our environmental troubles could be easily seen. The air above our cities was filthy, and the water in our lakes and streams was gross. There was nothing subtle about it.