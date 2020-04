Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 13:43 Hits: 3

Officials know how to account for deaths, injuries and property damages after the shaking stops, but a study based on a hypothetical 7.2 magnitude quake near San Francisco, describes the first way to estimate the far greater financial fallout that such a disaster would have, especially on the poor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200421094301.htm