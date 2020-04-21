Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 15:53 Hits: 4

5 Ways Momentum for Climate Action Has Grown Since the Paris Agreement Was Signed Comments|Add Comment|PrintSan Gorgonio Pass Wind Farm. Photo by Ian D. Keating/Flickr */ Since the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change, adopted in 2015 and signed by 175 countries on Earth Day the following year, global momentum to tackle the climate emergency has been building. Progress has been made on almost every front, from bold corporate emissions-reduction targets and plummeting renewable energy...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/tb7QWlHmI-k/5-ways-momentum-climate-action-has-grown-paris-agreement-was-signed