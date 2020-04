Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 15:44 Hits: 0

Inspired by how human bone and colorful coral reefs adjust mineral deposits in response to their surrounding environments, researchers have created a self-adapting material that can change its stiffness in response to the applied force. This advancement can someday open the doors for materials that can self-reinforce to prepare for increased force or stop further damage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200417114438.htm