Aquaculture at the crossroads of global warming and antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance is responsible for some 700,000 deaths each year worldwide. In relation to this phenomenon, researchers have raised the alarm regarding the development of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria in aquaculture, which is affecting fish production and human health worldwide. Their study established for the first time a link between global warming and an increased risk of antimicrobial resistance, and warned against inappropriate use of antibiotics.

