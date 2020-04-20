The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Aquaculture at the crossroads of global warming and antimicrobial resistance

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Antimicrobial resistance is responsible for some 700,000 deaths each year worldwide. In relation to this phenomenon, researchers have raised the alarm regarding the development of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria in aquaculture, which is affecting fish production and human health worldwide. Their study established for the first time a link between global warming and an increased risk of antimicrobial resistance, and warned against inappropriate use of antibiotics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200420125439.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version