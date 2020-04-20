The smell of fear warns other voles

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 16:54 Hits: 3

For a prey animal, the smell of a predator is one of many signals for danger. New research has shown that prey individuals can communicate with each other about the presence of a predator. An individual, who was attacked or chased by a predator, can signal danger with its body odor, i.e. alarm pheromones. The studies showed that alarm pheromone caused different responses in vole behavior and reproduction compared to the direct predator odor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200420125448.htm