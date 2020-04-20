The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The smell of fear warns other voles

For a prey animal, the smell of a predator is one of many signals for danger. New research has shown that prey individuals can communicate with each other about the presence of a predator. An individual, who was attacked or chased by a predator, can signal danger with its body odor, i.e. alarm pheromones. The studies showed that alarm pheromone caused different responses in vole behavior and reproduction compared to the direct predator odor.

