The Reason COVID-19 and Climate Seem So Similar: Disinformation

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Read time: 6 mins

By Amy Westervelt, Drilled News.Originally published by Drilled News.

For a long time, the story went that the tobacco industry cooked up disinformation and then spread it to the fossil fuel guys, the chemical industry, pharma, you name it. But one thing that became incredibly clear when we began digging into PR firms and specific publicists was that this version of history was not quite right; if disinformation strategies were cooked up by any particular industry it was the public relations industry, which put these strategies to work on behalf of fossil fuels, tobacco, chemical manufacturers and more, often all at the same time.

Tags: 
disinformation
COVID-19
pr tobacco
American Petroleum Institute
Edelman Public Relations
astroturfing

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/04/20/covid-19-climate-similar-disinformation-drilled

