Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Scientists have theorized that organometallic halide perovskites -- a class of light harvesting 'wonder' materials for applications in solar cells and quantum electronics -- are so promising due to an unseen yet highly controversial mechanism called the Rashba effect. Scientists have now experimentally proven the existence of the effect in bulk perovskites.

