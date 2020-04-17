Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 15:27 Hits: 5

Biking Provides a Critical Lifeline During the Coronavirus Crisis Comments|Add Comment|PrintAn emergency bike lane in Bogotá, Colombia, March 2020. Photo by Gabriel Leonardo Guerrero Bermudez/iStock As the world works to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3.9 billion people are under full or partial lockdown orders, as of mid-April. Cities have curtailed many public transit operations because of declining ridership and health concerns. While these measures are essential for...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/0tw7kS1c2r0/coronavirus-biking-critical-in-cities